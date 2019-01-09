Dramatic evacuation: Mystery car explodes, rolls into Preston home

Mystery surrounds a fire that destroyed a car and damaged a home in dramatic fashion at Preston this morning.

The four-wheel-drive exploded in the car park of a set of units on Benambra Street shortly before 6am.

Shocked and sleepy-eyed residents evacuated as the vehicle rolled down the driveway and into one of the units.

The owner of the vehicle remains unknown.

Resident Carlia MacIntosh told 3AW she’s never seen the vehicle before, and hopes the damage to her unit isn’t too bad.

“To be perfectly honest they got my bunny (Norman, pictured below) out, that’s all I care about,” she said.

“Stuff is stuff.”

3AW Police Reporter Pat Mitchell told 3AW Breakfast residents have reported an “explosion”, followed by the sound of shattering glass.

Click PLAY to hear his full cross from the scene