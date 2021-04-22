Dramatic police chase unfolding in the Latrobe Valley
A high-speed police chase involving as many as a dozen police cars is unfolding in the Latrobe Valley.
Leigh pulled over on the Princes Freeway to alert Neil Mitchell to the pursuit involving a BMW on Friday morning.
“It was doing an enormous speed,” he said.
“It was being chased by I reckon a dozen police cars.”
He said the car, which was travelling somewhere between “160 and 200” kilometres, was about to enter Traralgon.
