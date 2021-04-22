3AW
  Dramatic police chase unfolding in..

Dramatic police chase unfolding in the Latrobe Valley

2 hours ago
red-hot tip confirmed
Article image for Dramatic police chase unfolding in the Latrobe Valley

A high-speed police chase involving as many as a dozen police cars is unfolding in the Latrobe Valley.

Leigh pulled over on the Princes Freeway to alert Neil Mitchell to the pursuit involving a BMW on Friday morning.

“It was doing an enormous speed,” he said.

“It was being chased by I reckon a dozen police cars.”

He said the car, which was travelling somewhere between “160 and 200” kilometres, was about to enter Traralgon.

Click PLAY below to hear Leigh’s dramatic call

News
