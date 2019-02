A police chase appears to be underway in Melbourne’s south-east.

Caller Shaun told 3AW Drive multiple police cars were chasing a vehicle on Napoleon Rd in Rowville.

He said there was also a chopper circling the incident.

Caller Craig said he’d spotted a crashed car at the scene.

“A trailer has crashed through a wooden fence,” he told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Drive