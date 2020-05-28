‘Distressed’ man shot and killed by police on Monash Freeway

A man has been shot and killed by police on the Monash Freeway.

Horrified witnesses watched on as the dramatic incident unfolded near EastLink.

Police were negotiating with the 53-year-old male from Narre Warren, who was reportedly armed, but opened fire about 9.30am on Thursday.

“We understand the male was quite distressed,” Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said.

All inbound lanes of the Monash Freeway are closed at Heatherton Road.

Motorists are being told to exit the Monash Freeway at Belgrave-Hallam Road or Narre Warren North Road and use the Princes Highway as an alternative.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community and has been described as a “mental health episode”.

Professional Standards Command will investigate, as per protocol.

All five police members directly involved have been separated and will be drug and alcohol tested, as well as being subject to a “very intense” investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au