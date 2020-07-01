Dramatic scenes as Range Rover bursts into flames on West Gate Freeway
There have been dramatic scenes on the West Gate Freeway, with a Range Rover bursting into flames.
It sparked significant traffic delays on Wednesday.
The freeway was closed at Todd Road while crews worked to put out the blaze.
Traffic has since begun flowing again.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
HAPPENING NOW: All city-bound lanes of the West Gate Freeway are currently closed at Todd Road due to a serious car fire on the Kings Way exit ramp. Substantial delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/okqcv7o4TM
— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) July 1, 2020