  • Home
  • News
  Dramatic scenes as Range Rover..

Dramatic scenes as Range Rover bursts into flames on West Gate Freeway

1 hour ago
Word On The Street

There have been dramatic scenes on the West Gate Freeway, with a Range Rover bursting into flames.

It sparked significant traffic delays on Wednesday.

The freeway was closed at Todd Road while crews worked to put out the blaze.

Traffic has since begun flowing again.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

News
