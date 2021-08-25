Dramatic scenes at Essendon Airport as plane smashes into other aircraft
A small plane has caused chaos while “undergoing a routine engine test” at Essendon Fields Airport.
Michael alerted Tom Elliott to the situation on Wednesday afternoon.
Several aircraft, including the Channel 9 chopper, were damaged when the plane jumped safety wheel chocks and broke through fencing.
The pilot and engineer on board were both taken for a precautionary medical assessment and are uninjured.
No other people were involved in the incident.
