Dramatic scenes at Essendon Airport as plane smashes into other aircraft

4 hours ago
Word On The Street
Article image for Dramatic scenes at Essendon Airport as plane smashes into other aircraft

A small plane has caused chaos while “undergoing a routine engine test” at Essendon Fields Airport.

Michael alerted Tom Elliott to the situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Several aircraft, including the Channel 9 chopper, were damaged when the plane jumped safety wheel chocks and broke through fencing.

The pilot and engineer on board were both taken for a precautionary medical assessment and are uninjured.

No other people were involved in the incident.

Press PLAY below to hear Michael’s call to 3AW

News
