‘Dreadful defeat’: Brexit vote fails in landmark result

British MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The withdrawal agreement has been defeated 432 votes to 202.

“It is the biggest government defeat in modern times,” UK correspondent Malcolm Stuart told Ross and John.

Click PLAY to hear more from that cross to England

“It’s an interesting concept, isn’t it, that you have a referendum that doesn’t produce a result.”

– Ross Stevenson

Mrs May says she will make a statement about the way forward and table another motion at the beginning of next week.

“Every day that passes without this issue being resolved means more bitterness, more uncertainty and more rancor,” she told parliament.

“I’d ask members on all sides of the house to listen to the British people, who want this issue settled.”

In the wake of the result, Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately tabled a ‘no confidence’ motion.