Drenching rain gets June off to promising start

Melbourne has experienced drenching rain this morning, ahead of what’s hoped be a wet month.

About 15 millimetres has already fallen in Melbourne this morning, with up to 30mm around Geelong.

There will be further rain at times until the early afternoon.

Ross: “Is it only in Melbourne that we love rain so much? “I reckon it’s because we had 14 years of drought. “Now, rain is an event. It’s like the Rolling Stones coming to town.” pic.twitter.com/tSVJtz7thb — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) June 2, 2019

This week Melbourne’s weather is set to go BANG! ☔️ 🌧

@BOM_au: “Rain didn’t move for much of the night, sat there for four or five hours. More rain through the morning.” pic.twitter.com/irxDbUAuV8 — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) June 2, 2019

More showers are expected tomorrow before the weather becomes fine later in the week.

This morning’s rain means June will, by the end of today, be the second-wettest month in a very dry 2019, behind May (53.4mm). The current second-wettest month is February (18.6mm).

Kew has been worst-hit by the downpour so far this morning – 18mm. (This building damage on High St was due to a truck but the weather isn’t helping) @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/tR0Beu3yu7 — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) June 2, 2019

Click PLAY for the full update from the Bureau of Meteorology’s Richard Carlyon