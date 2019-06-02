3AW
Drenching rain gets June off to promising start

4 hours ago
Ross and John

Melbourne has experienced drenching rain this morning, ahead of what’s hoped be a wet month.

About 15 millimetres has already fallen in Melbourne this morning, with up to 30mm around Geelong.

There will be further rain at times until the early afternoon.

More showers are expected tomorrow before the weather becomes fine later in the week.

This morning’s rain means June will, by the end of today, be the second-wettest month in a very dry 2019, behind May (53.4mm). The current second-wettest month is February (18.6mm).

Click PLAY for the full update from the Bureau of Meteorology’s Richard Carlyon

