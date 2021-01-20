3AW
Drink-driver smashes Mercedes into Carlton tram barrier

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A drink driver who was twice the legal limit is “very lucky” to have avoided injury after his car smashed into a tram barrier in Carlton.

Police say the 33-year old and his female passenger were lucky to avoid injury when the Mercedes allegedly mounted the barrier and became stuck on Nicholson Street, near Elgin Street, at about 12.45am.

The driver, a Braybrook man, allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of .127.

His licence was immediately suspended.

He is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving.

News
