Drink-driver nabbed speeding with unrestrained child in the back seat

Police have found an unrestrained child in a car pulled over for speeding at Tarneit this morning.

The black Mazda SUV was clocked at 92km/h in a 40-zone on Derrimut Road soon after 1am.

A woman, 29, behind the wheel was breath-tested and allegedly more than double the alcohol limit 0.115.

Police also found a child in the back seat not wearing a seatbelt.

The Tarneit woman has had her licence suspended and is expected to be charged on summons with several offences including drink-driving, speeding and carrying an unrestrained child.

Her vehicle has been impounded for 30 days at a cost of just over $1000.