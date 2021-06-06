Drink driver nabbed travelling at 130km/h with two babies in the car

A woman has been caught driving at 130km/h in an 80km/h zone with two young children in the car.

Police intercepted the driver travelling west on Citylink at about 10.50pm on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old female P-plate driver returned an alleged evidentiary breath test reading of 0.111.

She had two infants aged under two years in the vehicle at the time.

Her car has been impounded for 30 days.

The Braybrook woman is expected to be charged on summons with speeding, drink driving and traffic offences.

