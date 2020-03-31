3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Drink-driving COVID-19 risk now in..

Drink-driving COVID-19 risk now in hospital after shop smash

5 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

An alleged drunk-driver who crashed into a shop in Melbourne’s east this morning was meant to be in isolation.

The Deepdene man, 23, returned from overseas 13 days ago.

He was supposed to be laying low at home for at least another day, but instead he’s in hospital today after crashing into a Burke Road shop at Balwyn North about 5am.

He had minor injuries.

The man will be interviewed by police in relation to the collision, and also for failing to obey the Chief Health Officer’s direction about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning travellers.

LATEST NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.