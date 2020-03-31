Drink-driving COVID-19 risk now in hospital after shop smash

An alleged drunk-driver who crashed into a shop in Melbourne’s east this morning was meant to be in isolation.

The Deepdene man, 23, returned from overseas 13 days ago.

He was supposed to be laying low at home for at least another day, but instead he’s in hospital today after crashing into a Burke Road shop at Balwyn North about 5am.

He had minor injuries.

The man will be interviewed by police in relation to the collision, and also for failing to obey the Chief Health Officer’s direction about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning travellers.