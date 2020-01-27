Drink rider carrying a dozen bottles of wine blows more than five times legal limit

Image: Westend61 / Getty

An alleged drink rider has left police gobsmacked after being nabbed driving at more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

The rider stopped at a routine automatic number plate recognition site on Forster Road, Mount Waverley at 4.30pm yesterday, but pulled up short.

Police asked him to dismount his bike, and as he did so they noticed a dozen bottles of wine attached to the rear of his motorcycle seat.

The 58-year-old man was breath tested, and returned a reading of 0.291!

He had his licence suspended immediately and his motorcycle impounded.

He is expected to be charged with drink driving offences.