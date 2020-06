The drive-in cinema at Dandenong was able to re-open for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown on Monday night.

And it was a raging success.

“We did pretty well, considering there was sideways rain right up until showtime,” David Kilderry, co-owner of Lunar Drive-In, told 3AW Mornings.

“We had about 500 people through.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings