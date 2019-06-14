Driver carries out citizens arrest during road rage drama

A driver has carried out a citizens arrest following a series of road rage incidents in Melbourne’s outer east.

The dramatic series of events began shortly before 7am this morning.

A white Isuzu ute, travelling west on the Ringwood bypass, collided with a Nissan ute.

When both drivers pulled over, the man behind the wheel of the Isuzu assaulted the Nissan driver, stealing his phone.

The Isuzu has then caused another collision, this time hitting a trailer being towed by a Ford Ranger.

Again, he tried to assault the driver.

This time, however, the other driver fought back.

He restrained the suspect until police arrived.

A 23-year-old Mooroolbark man was taken into custody.

Police are calling on witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.