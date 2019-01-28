Driver does three-point turn inside Tyabb petrol station

Police are searching for the driver of a ute after a ram raid at a petrol station south east of Melbourne early this morning.

The ute has come through the glass doors of the service station on Frankston-Flinders Road in Tyabb about 4.30am.

Police say the ute completed a three-point turn in the store and drove away.

It’s not known if any items were stolen.

The ute have been an older model, dark-coloured with single cab tray.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, with further information or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au