Driver killed in suspected head-on crash with truck

There’s been a fatal crash involving a truck and car on the Calder Highway.

3AW Drive was alerted to the incident by Michael on Monday.

Police said the truck, which was travelling west, and a car, travelling east, were involved in a head-on collision near Mittyack at about 12.50pm.

The driver of the car, a man who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police are still on scene investigating, with roadblocks put in place at Calder Highway and Chinkapook-Mittyak Road and Calder Highway and Pier Milan Road.