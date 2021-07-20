Top roads cop’s message to the driver who left his passenger for dead after high-speed crash

A motorist is on the run following a fatal crash in Melbourne’s east at about 1.20am this morning.

A Subaru Tribeca, which was stolen from Reservoir a week ago, slammed into a pole off the Burwood Highway at Burwood.

When emergency services arrived, a passenger in the car, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was found dead.

Investigators are searching for the driver, who left the passenger for dead and fled before police arrived.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy urged the driver to come forward.

“We’ll catch them,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I implore that person who was involved to hand themselves in.

“It’s only a waiting game.”

Witnesses say the driver was seen exiting the vehicle with facial injuries.

The driver remains on the run and an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are also searching for a dark-coloured Mazda SUV involved in an earlier petrol drive off with the stolen vehicle at Blackburn.

