Driver on the run after abandoning injured teen in smashed car

A driver who smashed into a parked truck at Thornbury has fled the scene, leaving behind an injured and unconscious teenage passenger.

The impact of the crash peeled the roof back from the vehicle when it hit the truck on Flinders Street at about 1.20am.

Police say the driver and up to two passengers fled the scene.

They left behind a 16-year-old girl who was injured and unconscious in vehicle.

She’s been taken to hospital.

Police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

They’re investigating whether the occupants in the car were the people seen smashing the window of another car and looking through parked cars with torches before fleeing police in Richmond earlier in the night.

Police are appealing for the driver and for anyone with information to come forward.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.