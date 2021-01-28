Pedestrians run for cover as green Toyota speeds through Bourke Street mall

A number of people have been forced to run for cover after a driver dangerously sped through the Bourke Street mall in a bid to flee police.

The offender remains at large.

Several witnesses were left shaken by what unfolded on Thursday afternoon, given the 2017 tragedy.

Victoria Police has released a statement.

Police are investigating after a vehicle refused to stop for officers and drove erratically in the Melbourne CBD this afternoon. Police attempted to pull over a green Toyota Corolla about 4.55pm at Bourke Street near Swanston Street however the vehicle mounted a kerb and sped off. The vehicle was followed by the Victoria Police Air Wing and last sighted in the St Kilda area. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing and the vehicle remains outstanding. There have been no reports of any injuries connected to the incident. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact triple zero immediately. Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A police helicopter was seen hovering near the border of Prahran and the CBD.