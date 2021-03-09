Fake plates, false name: Driver on the run after hitting a six-year-old boy

Police are searching for a driver who provided a fake name and number after he hit a six-year-old boy in Epping last night.

The boy had just exited a car parked on Bush Road at about 8.30pm when he walked on to the road and was struck.

The driver of the Nissan Patrol which hit him stopped to assist but left before police arrived.

Checks have since revealed the NSW registration plates on the car belong to a different vehicle.

The male driver also left his personal details, but they have since been found to be incorrect.

He was perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, in his late 20s, with scruffy hair and a short beard.

Fortunately, the child wasn’t seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

