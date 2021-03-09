3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Fake plates, false name: Driver..

Fake plates, false name: Driver on the run after hitting a six-year-old boy

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Fake plates, false name: Driver on the run after hitting a six-year-old boy

Police are searching for a driver who provided a fake name and number after he hit a six-year-old boy in Epping last night.

The boy had just exited a car parked on Bush Road at about 8.30pm when he walked on to the road and was struck.

The driver of the Nissan Patrol which hit him stopped to assist but left before police arrived.

Checks have since revealed the NSW registration plates on the car belong to a different vehicle.

The male driver also left his personal details, but they have since been found to be incorrect.

He was perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, in his late 20s, with scruffy hair and a short beard.

Fortunately, the child wasn’t seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332