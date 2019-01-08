Driver with young passenger involved in shocking road rage fight

Shocking vision has been sent to 3AW Drive of a road rage fight at Eltham on Tuesday.

One of the drivers involved had a child with them, who also got out of the vehicle during the altercation.

At least one punch was thrown during the ugly incident.

Dani told 3AW Drive she was in the car with her husband when she witnessed the incident unfold at the intersection of Main Road and Bolton Street, just before 3pm on Tuesday.

“Punches were thrown, kids were yelling and screaming – my heart was racing,” she said.

“It was full on.”

