3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Drivers rejoice! There’s a new speed limit on the Bolte — we think

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Motorists are rejoicing over a new speed limit on the Bolte Bridge.

But it’s not clear as to whether it’s a permanent.

The speed limit on the Tullamarine Freeway this morning is set to 100km/h in both directions, not the 80km/h limit that has frustrated drivers in recent years.

Ross and John listeners were pretty happy with the change this morning

Click PLAY to hear their reactions

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.