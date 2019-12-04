Drivers rejoice! There’s a new speed limit on the Bolte — we think

Motorists are rejoicing over a new speed limit on the Bolte Bridge.

But it’s not clear as to whether it’s a permanent.

The speed limit on the Tullamarine Freeway this morning is set to 100km/h in both directions, not the 80km/h limit that has frustrated drivers in recent years.

Ross and John listeners were pretty happy with the change this morning

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.