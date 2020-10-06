Dromana drive-in pushes for AFL grand final event

Only government restrictions will stand in the way of the Dromana drive-in cinema showing this year’s AFL grand final.

It comes after Gillon McLachlan voiced his support for the idea on 3AW Mornings.

Paul Whitacker, owner of the drive-in, told Neil Mitchell he had been given the tick of approval from the AFL.

“It will be an incredible night for the fans,” he said.

All people in the car will have to be from the same household and the event will be not-for-profit.

“Our last hurdle, it seems, will be Daniel Andrews,” Mr Whitacker said.

He said the engagement with government, so far, had been positive.

