Drowning man reunited with his rescuer on 3AW
A man who was rescued from drowning has been reunited with his rescuer on 3AW.
Jed Lovell, a former lifesaver (above, right), was spending Christmas Eve at Gunnamatta Beach when he spotted a man in trouble far off shore.
The man, Chris Beale, was boarding with his cousins when he got torn behind a wave.
Jed swam out to Chris and brought him back to shore, where a nurse was waiting to make sure he was okay.
The pair joined Darren James on 3AW Afternoons on Friday, the first time they’d spoken since the dramatic day.
“It’s really good to hear your voice, Chris,” Jed said.
“I’ve been thinking about you a lot.”
Chris said he was left traumatised.
“It was a nightmare,” he said.
The story is a happy one now, but it could easily have ended very badly.
After Jed got out to the stranded man, Chris revealed he cannot swim.
“I thought, this just jumped up another level,” Jed said.
Jed said it was physically draining, but he never considered giving up.
“You just do what you’ve got to do,” he said.
“I’m just glad Chris got to go home to his family and they didn’t have to have a terrible Christmas.”
Looking at this photo you would have no idea that these two people nearly died 30 mins before this( you can see the vital sign pads on his torso still) I had to get a pic of us after going through such a traumatic experience, we were both full of adrenaline still and so grateful to be on solid ground. I’m so glad that Chris gets to have another Xmas and see his family. Imagine his friends having to go home and tell his family that they lost him to the sea. I’m sorry for falling apart in the video, it wasn’t my intention. I was so happy to be home I honestly didn’t think I’d see it again. I had the best hot shower ever (as you can see my hair needed rescuing too!) still have sand all in and around.. But I get to see another day. Thank you all for the love and support, I am so humbled. Love to all, merry Christmas xx ❤❤ #stillhere #grateful #learntoswim #overwhelmed #rescue #vicbeach #gladtobealive #miracle #lifesaving