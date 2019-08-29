Drug bust: 755 kilos of ice smuggled in raw cow hides

Image supplied: Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force

Australian authorities have seized a massive 755 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice), that was allegedly smuggled into Australia in frozen raw cow hides.

It is the largest onshore seizure of ice originating from Mexico and has prevented more than 7.5 million individual deals reaching Melbourne streets.

AFP Detective Superintendent, Raymond Imbriano, told 3AW Afternoons a man allegedly involved with a Mexican-based organised crime syndicate was arrested.

“They’ve done an excellent job on this occasion,” said superintendent Imbriano.

The man has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drug and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

He has the potential to face life imprisonment for the alleged offences.

Click PLAY below to hear more on the major ice seize