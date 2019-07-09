Advertisement
Drugs and birds seized in Melbourne ‘cockfighting ring’ bust
Authorities have uncovered evidence of an alleged cockfighting ring in Melbourne’s north-west.
RSPCA inspectors initially carried out a raid on the property last Thursday.
They seized several birds that they say appeared to have been groomed for a life of cockfighting.
Cockfighting implements such as spurs were also discovered.
The RSPCA called in police when they discovered a stash of methylamphetamine.
A Sunshine West man, 60, has since been charged with drug trafficking offences over that discovery.
However, no charges have been laid in relation to any suspected cockfighting offences.
They carry a maximum jail sentence of two years and more than $80,000 in fines.