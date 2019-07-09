Drugs and birds seized in Melbourne ‘cockfighting ring’ bust

Authorities have uncovered evidence of an alleged cockfighting ring in Melbourne’s north-west.

RSPCA inspectors initially carried out a raid on the property last Thursday.

They seized several birds that they say appeared to have been groomed for a life of cockfighting.

Cockfighting implements such as spurs were also discovered.

The RSPCA called in police when they discovered a stash of methylamphetamine.

A Sunshine West man, 60, has since been charged with drug trafficking offences over that discovery.

However, no charges have been laid in relation to any suspected cockfighting offences.

They carry a maximum jail sentence of two years and more than $80,000 in fines.