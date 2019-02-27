Drunk, ‘very ill’ students mar popular school’s swimming carnival

THE RUMOUR FILE

Several VCE students from one of the Melbourne’s most sought-after schools have turned up to a school swimming carnival “heavily intoxicated”.

The Year 12 McKinnon Secondary College students had pre-loaded at a house before arriving at the carnival about 8.30am.

College principal Pitsa Binnion confirmed the 3AW Breakfast Rumour File submission this morning, saying two girls were “very ill”.

“Just a handful, but they’ve marred the event, sadly,” she said.

“They thought they could have pre-drinks to a swimming carnival. What possessed them? I’m not sure.

“What we have to do now is we’ve got to be mindful that sometimes even good kids make very poor judgments.”

