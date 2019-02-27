3AW
Drunk, ‘very ill’ students mar popular school’s swimming carnival

6 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE

Several VCE students from one of the Melbourne’s most sought-after schools have turned up to a school swimming carnival “heavily intoxicated”.

The Year 12 McKinnon Secondary College students had pre-loaded at a house before arriving at the carnival about 8.30am.

College principal Pitsa Binnion confirmed the 3AW Breakfast Rumour File submission this morning, saying two girls were “very ill”.

“Just a handful, but they’ve marred the event, sadly,” she said.

“They thought they could have pre-drinks to a swimming carnival. What possessed them? I’m not sure.

“What we have to do now is we’ve got to be mindful that sometimes even good kids make very poor judgments.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Pitsa Binnion

Ross and John
