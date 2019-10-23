Advertisement
Drunken muck-up day antics end in Hawthorn arrests
RUMOUR FILE UPDATE
Several police were needed to break up what appeared to be muck-up celebrations gone awry in a Hawthorn park yesterday.
Neighbours reported a group of youths behaving badly in Rocket Park on Henry Street about 7pm.
Local officers and the Public Order Response Team arrived a short time later.
Two teenagers, both 18-year-old men, were eventually arrested for being drunk in a public place.
Another boy, 17, was taken home in the care of parents “due to being alcohol-affected”.
Police are also investigating reports of a window being smashed at a home in the street.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.