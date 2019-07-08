Dry July warning: When going cold turkey could do more harm than good

Big-drinkers have been warned they could be doing damage by rushing into abstinence for Dry July.

Addiction experts have found that going cold turkey can be dangerous for if the body has adapted to regularly having high concentrations of alcohol in the blood.

But Dr Christian Rowan, from the Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and Other Drugs, told 3AW Breakfast it’s only an issue if you’re drinking more than the health guidelines of “more than two standard drinks a day and a couple of alcohol-free days”.

“Certainly there are people who are consuming in excess of more than five or six standard drinks per day on most days of the week; some of those people can have mild withdrawal (if they go cold turkey).

“If they’re drinking more than that, there are the risks of getting serious withdrawal and that often needs proper management.”

Dr Rowan said, for most people, Dry July was good way to chance to reflect on alcohol intake and the best way forward.

