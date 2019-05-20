Duo arrested and charged with string of offences

RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

A woman and man have been arrested and charged with a string of offences after they were intercepted at Albert Park.

A 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Springvale, were taken into custody after police stopped them on Albert Park Drive about 12.30pm last Thursday.

Property was seized as part of the arrest.

The man has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft and assault related charges.

The woman has been charged with two counts of burglary and theft related offences.

They’ll appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on June 17.