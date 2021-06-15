Duo charged after threatening to kill police and punching an officer in the face

A man and a woman have been charged over the assault of two police officers at Langwarrin last week.

Police found an unoccupied stolen car on Acqueduct Road. As they approached the vehicle, a man and woman allegedly tried to get into the car.

A fight ensued and a female officer was punched in the face.

The male offender also attempted to grab a police firearm and allegedly threatened to kill the officers, calling on his accomplice to get in the car and run the pair over.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and will be charged on summons.

The male offender fled, but has since been arrested. He will face court this morning on more than 60 charges.

