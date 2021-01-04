Duo flee nasty crash involving stolen car with young child

Police say they believe a man and woman who crashed a stolen car at Morwell on Sunday may have a toddler with them.

The Holden station wagon was stolen on Sunday night, colliding with a Nissan Navara at the intersection of Haywood and Porter Streets.

A man and a woman from that vehicle fled before police arrived.

Witnesses have reported seeing the woman carrying a young child, possibly a toddler in a pink dress.

Investigators hold concerns for the welfare of the child due to the nature of the crash.

The two people in the Nissan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the unknown man, woman and child is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppervic.com.au