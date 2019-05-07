3AW
Dust storm leaves Mildura in darkness

38 mins ago
Word On The Street

A dust storm descended on Mildura on Tuesday afternoon.

It left the country town in complete darkness.

The Bureau of Meteorology posted a time-lapse video showing the cloud sinking in.

Click PLAY below to see it!

