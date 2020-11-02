3AW
Dustin Martin’s 2020 Grand Final jumper fetches record price at auction

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Football
Tiger star Dustin Martin’s 2020 Grand Final Guernsey has gone for a whopping $75,025 at auction over the weekend.

Auctioneer Max Williamson from Abacus Auctions said it was a purchase made with the heart, not the head.

“His heart’s probably speaking louder than his financial sense,” he said.

“I would’ve estimated in the $10-20,000 range, so I think he’s over paid a bit.

“But only the future will tell us.”

The previous record paid for an AFL/VFL Guernsey was Ted Whittens in 2007 for $15,000, when players only got one for their entire career.

Tom Elliott
