A high voltage power pole has burst into flames at West Melbourne.

The power pole on Dynon Road caught fire at about 6.50am.

A 3AW Breakfast listener says people in the immediate area are being evacuated and residents have been warned there may be power outages.

The blaze is under control.

Dynon Road is closed in both directions between Lloyd Street and Kensington Road.

Drivers are advised to use Footscray Road instead.