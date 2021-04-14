3AW
East West Link debate reignited on anniversary of contract being torn up

2 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for East West Link debate reignited on anniversary of contract being torn up

The East West Link debate has been reignited on the sixth anniversary of the Andrews government tearing up the contract.

The Victorian opposition has recommitted to the controversial tunnel, with the Morrison government promising $4 billion to the project.

But the Victorian roads minister maintains it’s not on their agenda.

The Victorian Transport Association wants it built.

“Every road is a good road,” chief executive Peter Anderson told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

News
