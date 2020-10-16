3AW
Eastern Freeway tragedy: Porsche driver Richard Pusey granted bail

56 mins ago
3AW News

(Image: Nine News)

The Porsche driver charged following the Eastern Freeway tragedy has been granted bail.

Richard Pusey had been pulled over for speeding and drug driving and was allegedly urinating on the side of the road when a truck hit and killed the four officers who were impounding his Porsche in April.

Police told a committal hearing he filmed the aftermath and made derogatory comments before fleeing the scene.

The 42-year-old made an application for bail after he had four charges dropped earlier this week.

Police had again opposed his bid for freedom, claiming he’s an unacceptable risk of reoffending and interfering with witnesses.

But the magistrate granted his bail application on the grounds that he faces a two and a half year wait to trial and needs mental health treatment.

