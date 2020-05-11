Eastern Freeway tragedy: Porsche driver Richard Pusey slapped with three new charges

The driver of the Porsche at the centre of the Eastern Freeway tragedy has been stung with new charges as he applies for bail.

Richard Pusey is accused of taunting and filming dying police officer Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor after she was hit by a truck last month.

At the time, Pusey was pulled over for allegedly speeding.

During a three hour bail hearing today, Richard Pusey has been slapped with three new charges, including two counts of perverting the course of justice.

It takes the number of charges leveled against the 41-year-old mortgage broker to 12.

Police argue that, if bailed, Pusey would be an unacceptable risk for further offending.

“A psychological report that has been tended on his behalf, in it states that he has fantasised about killing people,” Nine News court reporter Jayde Vincent told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

Magistrate Johanna Metcalfe will hand down her decision on Pusey’s bail application on Thursday.

Image: Nine News