  Eastern Freeway truck driver jailed..

Eastern Freeway truck driver jailed for killing four police officers

5 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Eastern Freeway truck driver jailed for killing four police officers

Mohinder Singh has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for killing four police officers on the Eastern Freeway.

He must serve at least 18 years and six months behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

Mr Singh, who pleaded guilty, was high on ice and hadn’t slept in days when the truck he was driving plowed into the officers at Kew.

A psychological report found Singh was mentally unwell and psychotic at the time of the crash and that his cognitive capacity was significantly compromised by methamphetamine.

The families of the four fallen police officers gave a statement on the steps of the Supreme Court.

The father of Constable Josh Prestney, Andrew Prestney, thanked the first-responders who rushed to the crash scene to help.

3aw news
News
