3AW
Eastern Health hack: ‘Frightening’ message on patient TV screens

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Problems stemming from a hack at Eastern Health almost a fortnight ago are continuing to cause problems for patients.

Neil Mitchell has been sent this photo (above) of a TV screen used by patients at Box Hill Hospital.

A message displayed on the screen warns “someone could be eavesdropping on your right now”.

A source at the hospital says cameras on computers have been taped off, but the message is “frightening” sick and vulnerable patients.

