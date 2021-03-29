Eastern Health hack: ‘Frightening’ message on patient TV screens
Problems stemming from a hack at Eastern Health almost a fortnight ago are continuing to cause problems for patients.
Neil Mitchell has been sent this photo (above) of a TV screen used by patients at Box Hill Hospital.
A message displayed on the screen warns “someone could be eavesdropping on your right now”.
A source at the hospital says cameras on computers have been taped off, but the message is “frightening” sick and vulnerable patients.