Echuca publican could be locked up if he breaches COVID restrictions again

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Echuca publican could be locked up if he breaches COVID restrictions again

The Echuca publican who opened for sit-down meals for three days this week has been told he’ll be locked up if he breaches COVID-19 restrictions again.

Pastoral Hotel owner Trevor Andrews has been fined almost $22,000.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell police are “taking it very seriously because he’s just been a deliberate, blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions”.

“He’s still got other charges now pending before the court for that third breach,” he said.

A total of 47 staff and patrons have also been issued with fines, with the total value of penalties handed out exceeding $100,000.

If the publican opens his pub again, he’ll be in breach of his bail conditions.

“He’s been arrested and bailed to court with conditions not to breach the CHO direction and not to incite others to do so on social media,” Mr Patton said.

“He might not agree with the CHO directions but everyone has to obey them and for those who are if they don’t see that there are consequences for those who aren’t obeying them, well then no one would.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how police have dealt with the publican

Image: Google Maps

