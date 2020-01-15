How eco-anxiety is making one young woman question having kids

A young woman says she is anxious about bringing children into a world where they may not have a high quality of life due to climate change and population growth.

In a real world case of eco-anxiety, a young marine scientist has told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy she has a big decision to make about whether she has kids in the future.

Melissa Pappas explained her research has shown her the terrifying reality of climate change.

“It has been hard for me to justify the desire to be a mum but also have these facts in my face every day as a scientist,” she said.

“I would go as far as to say it is irresponsible to not consider the future of our planet when planning a family.”

An article written by Ms Pappas emphasises having fewer children is one of the most effective ways an individual can reduce their carbon footprint.

She told Heidi Murphy she doesn’t feel alone in this mentality.

“This concept is just starting to emerge in this generation and I think it is something we’re seeing to become more popular now,” she explained.

However, Ms Pappas was also concerned about the future if people who care about the environment decide not to have kids.

“People who are not aware of climate action would be the ones to reproduce and then what are we left with in that generation?” she asked.