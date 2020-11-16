3AW
Economist suggests campaign to help reboot CBD

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Economist suggests campaign to help reboot CBD

Victoria’s economy is 10 to 15 per cent down on where the state was pre-coronavirus.

Principal & Partner at SGS Economics and Planning, Terry Rawnsley, told Neil Mitchell the narrative needs to change to help reboot and revitalise Victoria.

“For a long time Victorians have been told to stay at home, it’s time to change the narrative around,” he said.

“The narrative needs to say it’s really important to get out of the house, try and get back to your old routines and spend money.

“A big part of that is to get people back into the CBD and revitalise those big hospitality culture businesses.”

Press PLAY for more

 

