Eddie McGuire weighs in on where the AFL Grand Final will be played

Perth is looking increasingly likely to host the AFL Grand Final this year.

It comes as the AFL and Victorian government make a last-ditch plan to host the final at the MCG with 50,000 fans.

Eddie McGuire says there’s “about a week or two weeks to go” before the location for the Grand Final must be confirmed.

And it’s not looking good for Melbourne.

ROSS: “Will the MCG host the grand final?” EDDIE MCGUIRE: “I wish I could have a yes/no answer on this. I’ll say no … but the state government of Victoria and the AFL are still really trying to get it into the MCG.”

McGuire says while quarantine requirements to get supporters into Western Australia or South Australia complicate the situation, if Melbourne can’t host a crowd that “plays into the hands of Perth”.

He says Tasmania could host earlier finals games.

“Tassie becomes an interesting one as to maybe being a gateway for clubs to go to Perth or Adelaide. That is, in the earlier finals, to get over there and do your quarantine in Tasmania in the build up to the game,” he told Ross and Russel.

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty