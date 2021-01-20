‘Edible coffee cups’ latest invention in war on waste

An eco start-up have taken keep cups to the next level by creating an ‘edible’ coffee cup.

Melbourne based Good-Edi developed the cup to reduce the amount of takeaway cups ending up in landfill.

Co-founder of Good-Edi Catherine Hutchins say they have a similar texture to a waffle cone, but with a bit less sugar.

“We wanted to make sure that the cups would match the flavour of the coffee inside,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive

They cups are made from oats, grains and “other natural ingredients.”

