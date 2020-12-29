3AW
Education expert’s message as students anxiously await ATAR results

7 hours ago
Students are anxiously awaiting their ATAR results which will be released tomorrow morning but an education expert is imploring students not to be dismayed.

CEO of Real Schools, Adam Voigt, said more than ever there’s options for school leavers looking to study at university in 2021.

He said while the final score matters, it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“[Students] need to remember and we as grown ups need to help them remember that they are not their ATAR,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“There are so many other options available to them, regardless of whether their ATAR is considered a raving success or whether it’s even a disappointment.

“As an educator I feel the need to whisper this, but it’s probably the best year ever to be disappointed with your ATAR, because there’s lots of other ways you can go about moving forward from here.

“This year universities for a variety of reasons and chiefly because they don’t have international students filling those seats, are looking for more creative ways to get Australian kids into those courses.”

