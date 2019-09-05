Education union, software giant and politicians throw support behind student climate strikes 

Image: Saeed Khan

Another kids’ climate protest is coming, and high-profile support for the action is building.

The next global School Strike 4 Climate protests are planned for September 20, with Victorian strikes in Melbourne, Bairnsdale, Ballarat, Bright, Geelong, Mildura, Sale, Shepparton and Warrnambool.

It all began last August, after Swedish student Greta Thunberg staged a protest outside Swedish parliament, which sparked student-led protests all over the world.

Over a million children across the world have now taken time off school to campaign for a better response to stop climate change.

High-profile support for the protests is building in Australia.

In recent weeks the education union has thrown its support behind the protests, so has Australian software giant Atlassian, and a number of politicians.

Dr Andrew Leigh, Federal Member for Fenner, is one of those who supports students taking time off school to protest.

“Not all learning happens in formal institutions and I think getting together to campaign for an issue bigger than yourself is pretty important,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a strong action but they’re responding to a climate catastrophe.

“I can understand why young people are frustrated.

“We need to step up to the plate on this.”

