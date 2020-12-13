Education union pushes for teachers to be among the first to get COVID jab

The Australian Education Union is calling for teachers to be among the first people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is rolled out in Australia.

Education expert and CEO of Real Schools, Adam Voight, says the push makes sense.

“There’s some commonsense behind this,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Beyond the medically vulnerable and those who work with them, who absolutely should be priority one, we should be looking at those people who are in high traffic situations.”

While not all teachers will be keen to get the jab, Mr Voight says he thinks most would support the idea.

“I do think that, en masse, our teachers are going to say that … they appreciate the protection that this provides and I think they’ll participate really well.”

Press PLAY below for more.