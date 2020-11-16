Eftpos minimum spend is legal says Consumer Campaigner

Fears of handling cash during the pandemic has urged many businesses to accept card payments only.

However the different minimum spend on eftpos has sparked confusion.

Consumer campaigner with determined consumer.com, Christopher Zinn, told Neil Mitchell eftpos minimum spends are legal as long as merchants are transparent.

“Businesses can get away with minimum charges,” he said.

“The important thing is how transparent and when in the journey you know you have to pay it so you can back out and go somewhere else.

“Sometimes using a credit card can be a good way of getting out of the eftpos minimum.

“But many people don’t have a credit card.”

